The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Dakota Girouex of Red Oak as a possible suspect in a stolen vehicle police chase Friday.
At 1:15 a.m., police located a stolen vehicle at the Super 8 Motel on South 24th Street, according to a release. After making contact with Girouex, the suspect allegedly would not follow the officer’s commands and got back into the vehicle. The suspect fled northbound on South 24th Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
Officers pursued the stolen vehicle west on 23th Avenue, then north on South 25th Street.
The vehicle was struck broadside by a westbound vehicle through the intersection of 35th Street and West Broadway. Police said Girouex continued north on North 35th Street and struck a stop sign at North 25th Avenue and Avenue A. The driver reportedly fled from the scene on foot. Officers were unable to locate her.
The passengers in the stolen vehicle were not injured and refused to cooperate with officers, according to police.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the stolen vehicle on West Broadway were not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Girouex was photographed wearing a Batman cap, black hoodie and black and white plaid shorts at the time of the initial encounter. She is between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-890-5400 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
