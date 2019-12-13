Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect after a man allegedly robbed a gas station late Wednesday night.
Police said the man entered the FasMart gas station at 503 Ninth Ave. around 10:20 p.m. He displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect is described as a black man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants at the time of the alleged robbery. The sweatpants had a single red vertical strip on each leg as well as a red waist band tie, according to a press release. He was recorded wearing a mask.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading left on Main Street toward Conagra on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 712-328-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.