Council Bluffs Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a car with a child inside the car Wednesday morning.
According to reports, a small child was in the Range Rover that was taken from a Council Bluffs Casey’s General Store at 510 23rd Ave. around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers quickly arrived on the scene where they recovered the vehicle a short distance away, and found the young boy unharmed, still in his child safety seat, a press release said.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the suspects call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765, or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
