A suspect remains at large after police say he rammed an officer’s cruiser and fled to Omaha.
The Council Bluffs Police Department said officers were called to Walgreens at 25th Street and West Broadway around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday on a report of a potential stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived they found a stolen black Chevy Tahoe and saw that the suspect was sleeping in the back seat. Police said as officers positioned their cruisers to limit the suspect’s ability to flee, the man woke up, got in the front seat and rammed an occupied cruiser.
The suspect fled south on 25th Street to Second Avenue with officers in pursuit.
The Tahoe turned west onto Second Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it entered Interstate 480 and the man fled to Omaha.
The vehicle has Nebraska license plates. Police said the suspect is a white man in his mid-20s with dark hair.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 712-328-4761. Police said the public should not approach the vehicle or suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.