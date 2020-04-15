This is not the way to handle the global financial downturn.
Apparently upset with his returns, a Council Bluffs man is accused of threatening a Mutual of Omaha investment adviser working out of a Miracle Hills office, allegedly referencing the December 2007 Von Maur shooting in which eight people were slain. He said he would get a gun and the adviser and his co-workers would end up in a ditch, Omaha police said.
Charged with terroristic threats, the man bailed out by posting $750. That same day, authorities say, he drove to Brown Loans, Jewelry & Pawn, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Council Bluffs.
There, officials said, he bought a handgun and a semiautomatic AR-15-style rifle. Police had been following him — and contacted federal authorities.
Now, Jamare McCallum, 38, faces federal charges in the form of an indictment alleging that he illegally purchased weapons while awaiting felony charges and lied on his application.
According to Omaha police and an agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives:
The investment adviser told police that earlier in March, “McCallum was extremely upset” over his investment returns. He “accused Mutual of Omaha of stealing his money.”
“I’m going to buy a gun and put every one of you in a ditch,” McCallum said, according to the financial adviser.
He then told the adviser he was headed to Westroads Mall — site of the Dec. 5, 2007, attack in Von Maur. “Meet me there so I can kill you,” he said, according to the adviser.
Omaha police investigated and arrested McCallum on a felony terroristic threats charge. While awaiting trial for that, McCallum posted $750 — 10% of the $7,500 bail set by Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon.
He then went to the pawn shop. A federal firearms application requires a prospective purchaser to answer if the purchaser is “under indictment … in any court for a felony.” McCallum answered no, according to the indictment.
If convicted of the federal offenses, McCallum faces up to 20 years in prison. If convicted of the state offense of terroristic threats, he faces up to three years in prison.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine credited the cooperation among Omaha police, prosecutors, federal agents and former Omaha Police Chief Alex Hayes, who heads security for Mutual of Omaha.
“It shows good coordination between several law enforcement agencies,” Kleine said. “This was extremely concerning. It set off all the red lights.”
