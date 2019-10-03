United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Tuesday that William Walter Batten, age 46, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge Robert W. Pratt for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Batten was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by a term of supervised release of five years.
In October 2018, Council Bluffs Police stopped a motorcycle driven by Batten and it was discovered he did not have a motorcycle endorsement or insurance. Batten was arrested and admitted he had methamphetamine in his motorcycle.
A search warrant was obtained and officers located over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Batten pleaded guilty to this charge in March.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
