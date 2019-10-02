United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Monday that Jay R. Jahn, 27, was sentenced by United States District Court Senior Judge Robert W. Pratt for receipt of child pornography.
Jahn was sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by a five year term of supervised release.
In July 2017, Carter Lake Police received a referral from the La Plata County, Colorado, Sheriff regarding a 15-year-old child who had received sexually explicit messages online from Jahn.
A search warrant was obtained for Jahn’s residence, where officers located a computer and cell phone. A search of the electronic devices located images and videos of child pornography.
Jahn pleaded guilty to this charge in May 2019.
The case was investigated by the La Plata County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office, Carter Lake Police Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
