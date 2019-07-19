United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on Tuesday Devin Lee Graham, age 25, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Graham was sentenced to 10years in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of three years.
On Sept. 13, 2018, Graham was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for traffic violations. The officer smelled marijuana and performed a search of the vehicle.
Officers located a backpack containing a small amount of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. Graham admitted the backpack belonged to him.
Graham is prohibited from possessing firearms as he has two prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver marijuana in Pottawattamie County, Iowa District Court.
This case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.
