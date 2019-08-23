An analysis of major crimes in Council Bluffs during the third quarters of 2016 through 2019 shows, for the most part, a substantial decrease violent and property crimes in the city.
The major exception is in the number of murders. Records indicate one murder each in the third quarter of 2016 and again in the third quarter of 2018. No murders were recorded in the third quarter of 2017.
The report shows three murders so far in the third quarter of this year, which continues through the month of September. While still a small number compared to many cities, it represents a substantial statistical increase.
Police Chief Tim Carmody noted the statistical increase is substantial, but was quick to add that his officers have worked hard and have achieved a “great clearance rate.”
“In most cases, murders are crimes in which the victim and the suspect know each other,” he said. “We’ve had great success in getting justice for the victims.”
Other statistics — rape/sexual assault, robberies, assaults, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts — have shown, for the most part, a steady decrease over the four-year period covered in the report.
Third quarter totals were as follows:
- Rape/Sexual Assault: 2016, 10; 2017, 16; 2018, 6; and 2019, 3.
- Robbery:2016,24; 2017, 18; 2018, 10; and 2019, 8.
- Assault: 2016, 21; 2017, 15; 2018, 9; and 2019,12.
- Burglary: 2016, 33; 2017, 42; 2018, 27; and 2019, 21.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 2016,83; 2017, 114; 2018, 69; and 2019, 54.
