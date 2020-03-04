A former Council Bluffs Police officer pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection with the May 2019 death of a bicyclist.
Robert G. Christensen, 56, pleaded guilty as charged in district court Monday at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs. District Court Judge Richard Davidson sentenced Christensen to a deferred judgement, placing him on supervised probation for two years.
Christensen, who was retired from the Council Bluffs Police Department at the time of the incident, was originally charged in connection with a crash involving a bicyclist that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on May 11, 2019, on Old Lincoln Highway near Northline Drive.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene found William Shepard, 55, in the east ditch near his mountain bike with its front and rear light illuminated. Shepard was transported to a Council Bluffs hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., Christensen contacted Pottawattamie County emergency communications and said that he may have been the driver who struck Shepard, according to the affidavit filed with Pottawattamie County District Court.
The affidavit stated Christensen told 911 that he had been in the area at the time of the collision and thought he had struck a deer until he saw on the news that a bicyclist had been struck.
Deputies went to Christensen’s home and observed damage to his 2014 Ford pickup that they determined was consistent with striking a pedestrian.
Investigating officers located a video that showed a clear view of Christensen’s driveway. The video shows a vehicle arrive at 2:11 a.m.
At 2:59 a.m., a different truck left Christensen’s residence, returning 9 minutes later.
Cruiser video from the accident scene shows a truck similar to the one that left Christensen’s residence at 2:59 a.m. driving through the accident scene at 3:03 a.m.
According to the affidavit, “Based on this investigation, it has been determined that Christensen was operating his 2014 Ford F-150 northbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Northline Drive on May 11, 2019, at approximately 0209 hours.
“Shepard was traveling northbound near the northbound fog lane on Old Lincoln Highway on a bike equipped with both front and rear illuminated lights,” the affidavit stated. “Christensen’s F-150 did strike Shepard in a rear end manner or collision causing Shepard to be thrown backwards on top of the hood of the truck. Both Shepard and his bicycle came to rest in the east ditch near the point of impact.
“Evidence exists that shows Christensen did not stop at the time of the collision and continued to his residence. Based on this investigation it is clear that Christensen did cause the death of a person while operating a motor vehicle and failed to immediately stop or return.”
Joe Hrvol, Christensen’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.