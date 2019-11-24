The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a vehicle that was involved in a crash that killed two Lewis Central students Friday.
One of the students was identified Saturday morning as Floyd Quick, 17. The other student’s identity has not yet been released by the sheriff’s office.
At 1:23 p.m. Friday deputies were sent to the area of Pioneer Trail and Humbolt Lane for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 2017 Ford F-350 and a 1998 Honda CRV involved in the collision. The Ford F-350 was driven by a 46-year-old Council Bluffs man. The Ford F-350 was eastbound on Pioneer Trail near the intersection with Humbolt Lane. The driver of the Honda CRV has not been determined, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning. The Honda CRV was westbound on Pioneer Trail near the intersection with Humbolt Lane. The two vehicles collided near this intersection causing both to travel into the south ditch and the Honda CRV to overturn.
The investigation indicates that speed was a factor and that a third vehicle was involved and failed to stop, the release stated.
Both occupants of the Honda CRV, Quick and an as yet unidentified student, were pronounced dead at the scene. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be working to identifying the second subject, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the third vehicle involved in the crash. Those with information on this vehicle, contact the Traffic Investigations Division at 712-890-2288.
In a Facebook post Friday night, the Lewis Central School District said: “We were heartbroken to learn that two of our students lost their lives in a car accident today. More details will be shared as law enforcement allows.”
Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost told The Daily Nonpareil Friday, “We’re just devastated. Devastated.”
“These are two of our own children,” Knost said. “We’re in the business of taking care of kids, nurturing kids, loving kids, to find out we lost two of our own is devastating.”
Knost said the district and school community are working to help the families. Counselors and staff will be in the Lewis Central High School library Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all day on Monday to assist grieving students, the district said.
“It’s just a horrific thing for any parent or family member to go through, our hearts are with them,” Knost said. “We’re rallying around each other and rallying around the community.”
