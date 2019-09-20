CLARINDA — Toby McCunn, who was convicted last month of the first-degree murder of Josh Jordan April 22 in Shenandoah, received a life sentence Tuesday at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.
McCunn, who did not testify during the trial, did not show any emotion after the sentence was announced by District Court Judge Jeff Larson. Larson had already denied a motion for a new trial stating the weight of the evidence explained the week of Aug. 5 was enough to support the jury’s verdict. The sentence can be appealed.
McCunn had initially plead not guilty citing self-defense when he confronted Jordan, 33, at a house in Shenandoah. McCunn approached Jordan about alleged stolen items. Guns were eventually drawn and Jordan was shot during the altercation. McCunn was found by law enforcement and arrested later in the day.
During the sentencing, those who were affected by the death of Jordan were allowed to speak in court.
Josh’s sister-in-law, Amber Jordan, said she lost her closest, dearest friend. The incident has interrupted her son’s sleep patterns and her own.
“It’s difficult to cope,” she said. “It’s a great loss. Josh was the only one who understands me.”
Amber said she has received counseling and her pregnancy has “been stolen.” Wanting her pregnancy to be a time of joy, Amber said she had some development problems but they have been treated.
“I’ve been left with this mess” she said, after the loss of Josh.
Josh’s daughter, Dezi, 15, said she will not have her father for birthdays, homecoming and church.
“He died immediately. I felt the pain,” she said.
Dezi said she knows her parents started a family at a young age as she was raised by grandparents. Dezi said she continues to experience trouble with family.
“We’re not all perfect,” she said. “Dad carried a gun to protect himself from people like you.”
Dezi said she was troubled by seeing her own dad’s coffin but tried to make the best of the situation.
“I said ‘I’ll see you later’ instead of ‘goodbye,’” she said. “You don’t deserve forgiveness. Your image as a person isn’t very good. This is the face of a girl whose father you murdered.”
Josh’s mother, Dawn Neumann, told McCunn that “No parent should have to bury a child. It tore my family apart.”
Neumann said the reasons behind the incident keep her up at night as she struggles finding support knowing people are relying on her to support them.
“We will come out of this stronger than ever before,” she said about her family.
McCunn was ordered to pay $150,000 to Jordan’s estate for restitution plus court costs, attorney fees and a penalty to the crime victim’s compensation fund. A charge against McCunn for kidnapping has been dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.