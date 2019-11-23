SHENANDOAH — A southwest Iowa woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant for various crimes, including locking a man in a storage unit for several hours.
On Thursday, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mindy Elizabeth Irvin, 31, of Shenandoah on an outstanding warrant at a residence in Riverton.
In early October, deputies took a report of someone who had unlawfully entered a storage unit, stored items in the unit, and had caused damage to two separate units while on the property.
The owner of the property advised Irvin did not have a rental agreement and had allegedly stored property inside a unit for at least two months.
It was also discovered that Irvin had allegedly locked a male inside an adjacent storage unit for approximately four hours, against his will.
Irvin is being held at the Fremont County Jail for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor; and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor.
More charges are pending in this case.
