Suspect at large after Council Bluffs gas station robbery

Council Bluffs Police are searching for a suspect connected to a Friday morning armed gas station robbery.
Around 4 a.m., a suspect entered the Kwik Shop at 3632 Ave. G with a handgun and forced a clerk to access the cash register, police said in a release.
The employee gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, and the suspect also grabbed cigarettes from the shelf before fleeing without further incident.
Police described the suspect as a black man wearing a black coat, black pants, black face mask and black gloves.
An investigation into the robbery continues. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
— Mike Brownlee
