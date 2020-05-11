An Omaha man accused of firing a handgun at a Council Bluffs Police officer has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the police department announced today.
Jimmy J. Carr, 34, of Omaha, is accused of firing a handgun at Officer Michael Roberts, who approached Carr was he was reportedly attempting to commit a theft at a gas station on 3434 Nebraska Ave. on May 2. Roberts, who was not injured during the incident, returned fire, hitting Carr. Roberts is a 22-year veteran with the Council Bluffs Police Department and has been on administrative leave since the incident, the department said.
Carr suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was released two days later on May 4 and was booked into Douglas County (Nebraska) Jail. He was transferred and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail today.
Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the shooting. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber will review the investigation findings and make a determination whether Roberts’ actions in the incident were justified and lawful, the police department said.
