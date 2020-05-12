An Omaha man accused of firing a handgun at a Council Bluffs Police officer has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the police department announced today.
Jimmy J. Carr, 34, of Omaha, is accused of firing a handgun at Officer Michael Roberts, who approached Carr was he was reportedly attempting to commit a theft at a gas station on 3434 Nebraska Ave. on May 2. Roberts, who was not injured during the incident, returned fire, hitting Carr. Roberts is a 22-year veteran with the Council Bluffs Police Department and has been on administrative leave since the incident, the department said.
After an investigation, the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office has concluded to take no action against Roberts with regard to the non-fatal shooting of Carr, according to a release.
"I find that, at the time the shots were fired by Officer Roberts, he reasonably believed the deadly force was necessary to defend himself from deadly force being used (or to imminently be used) by Jimmy Carr," stated Matthew Wilber, the Pottawattamie County attorney.
Carr suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was released two days later on May 4 and was booked into Douglas County (Nebraska) Jail. He was transferred and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail Monday.
