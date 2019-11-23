FARRAGUT — Two suspects in a Fremont County standoff allegedly called in a robbery at a nearby bank to draw deputies away. One problem: the bank is closed.
Jonathan Lee Million, 30, of Marshalltown, and Lisa Ann Costello, 43, of Farragut, were arrested Thursday, according to the Fremont Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in Farragut around 1:30 p.m. on a report that Million, who was wanted out of Marshalltown, was there.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the pair at the house in the 800 block of Essex Street in Farragut. While on scene, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call of two men wearing masks, armed with guns at the bank in Riverton, a town about seven miles away, the sheriff’s office said.
The bank has been closed for several years and there was no robbery in progress.
K-9 Deputy Andrew Wake with the sheriff’s office said there is evidence that shows the pair made the call from the Farragut home.
Deputies later saw Million, who is formerly of Shenandoah, try to leave the house but re-enter upon seeing law enforcement still in the area.
Deputies forced entry into the home and the suspects surrendered without incident, the sheriff’s office said.
A search warrant was obtained and authorities searched the house, finding several pieces of evidence, including a loaded firearm reported stolen during a burglary out of Fremont County.
Million was arrested on the outstanding warrant out of Marshalltown and on suspicion of interference with official acts, fourth-degree theft and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Costello was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony after the fact, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More charges are pending in this case, the sheriff’s office said.
