Council Bluffs Police arrested a 17-year-old man after he was in a crash involving a stolen pickup truck Monday morning.
At 1:59 a.m. Monday, the Omaha Police Department advised a black Dodge Ram pickup was stolen and was seen entering Council Bluffs on Interstate 480.
An officer reported the vehicle was spotted between 30th Street and Second Avenue. The vehicle fled before responding officers could arrive, according to a press release.
At 2:10 a.m., the 911 Center advised the stolen vehicle had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Harrahs Boulevard.
The area was searched by the K-9 unit, and it is believed the stolen vehicle had up to three occupants.
One suspect was located and taken into custody. Police did not release the identity of the suspect. No injuries were reported in the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
