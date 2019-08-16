Xavier Smith-Catchings, 16, of Omaha, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges, and was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 50 years for his part in the January murder of a Council Bluffs man.
Smith-Catchings, who was 15 at the time of the crime, was one of four men implicated in the death of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth. Smith-Catchings is the youngest of the group and stood accused of murdering Angeroth, a popular cosmetologist, inside his apartment at 35 N. First Street on Jan. 20.
Nicholas Haner, 20, of Harlan; Liam Stec, 21, of Omaha; and Ryan McDonald, 25, of Glenwood, all pleaded guilty earlier this week to lesser charges and received sentences of 35-50 years, with a minimum of 35 years to be served before they are eligible for parole. All of the men, including Smith-Catchings, were originally charged with first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison in Iowa.
As part of the plea agreement, Smith-Catchings — who was originally charged as an adult — was sentenced as a juvenile. Iowa’s mandatory minimums don’t apply to juveniles.
A variety of mitigating factors were brought up at court by Smith-Catchings’s defense attorney, Tricia Scheinost, including his age.
“We all understand — or I think we should all understand at this point — that our brains aren’t fully developed or fully matured until at least the age of 25,” Scheinost said.
It was the unique role Smith-Catchings played in the murder of Angeroth, as well as the investigation that followed, which led to a sort of compromise. Pottawattamie County District Attorney Matt Wilber said Smith-Catchings was complicit in the acts that led to Angeroth’s death. He threw the first punch before holding Angeroth down as the other three men beat and stabbed him, according to Wilber.
But he was also the only suspect to cooperate with investigators, Wilber said.
“Defendants minimize their involvement,” Wilber said. “(Smith-Catchings) didn’t. The reality is, we wouldn’t know that information if it wasn’t for him coming clean. That is why we agreed to the deal we did for him.”
Scheinost also brought up the volatile childhood of Smith-Catchings, who was a ward of the State of Nebraska at the time he was arrested.
“He has been bounced back and forth from here, to Chicago, to Atlanta,” Scheinost said. “He has lived with every family member you could imagine — foster families, placements. He has been the victim of physical abuse, emotional abuse and his timeline is so confusing that we can’t even really chart it on paper. He was a 15-year-old runaway in a strange city, state, and surrounded by all adults.”
Thursday’s was the last sentencing Maryann Farrell, Angeroth’s mother, attended this week.
“This morning it occurred to me, and I kind of believe this came from Adam, to let you know that you build your life one choice at a time,” she told Smith-Catchings in court. “My wish for you is that you will use these next years as an opportunity to learn, and to grow and to prepare to enter society again as a new man. Because remember, that in some ways, you are living now for two people, not just for yourself.”
When given a chance to address the Angeroth family during their sentencings on Monday and Tuesday, Haner, Stec and McDonald said nothing.
Smith-Catchings spoke up.
“To the family of the victim, I truly am sorry for the acts I committed and everything that happened within that day,” Smith-Catchings said. “I truly am sorry. It really is hard for me to digest what I’ve done. If I was in a better mindset and not doing drugs, I am pretty sure I would have saved Adam from the evil people that I was around and associated myself with.
“Nothing can bring Adam back, and I’m not trying to get any pity or nothing, I just really feel sorry for what I have done and that I took part in his death.”
After Smith-Catchings spoke, Angeroth’s father, Don Angeroth, responded to Smith-Catchings.
“I appreciate that you said you’re sorry,” Don Angeroth said. “I just want to remind you that you started the fight by attacking Adam to begin with. And then you held him down while the rest of them stabbed him and beat him. So you aren’t quite as innocent as I feel your attorney was portraying you.”
In the end, Wilber was largely satisfied with the outcome, but had some reservations
“I was glad to hear Xavier take some responsibility,” Wilber said following the hearing. “This is a 15-year-old kid, 16 now, and he is the only one that was man enough to express something to the family. I find that ironic. The juvenile that I’m sending to prison is the only one that really acted like a man throughout the process.”
Wilber was quick to point out that what happened to Angeroth was unconscionable.
“This was a horrible crime,” Wilber said. “The circumstances of Adam’s death were pretty brutal. This was sort of a torture killing. It took a while. It may have started off impulsively on (the defendant’s) part, but the reality is, it was not a kind way to go for Adam.”
Scheinost said she can empathize with the family of Angeroth, even as she hopes for a better future for Smith-Catchings.
“Nothing we can do here can change the pain that Adam’s parents have endured,” Scheinost said. “While it may be idealistic of me to say, I still think we are lawyers to help people. I think that we are helping the victim and the victim’s family and I think we’re helping my client and hopefully we can provide him with being accountable for his crimes and admitting his actions were wrong, but at the same time, will allow him to be rehabilitated and come back out into society and become a better man.”
Scheinost said she plans to write to Smith-Catchings during his incarceration and will be checking on his progress, holding him accountable when the need arises.
When asked about Smith-Catchings’s odds of rehabilitation, Wilber was a bit more skeptical than Scheinost.
“I don’t generally hold out a lot of hope that folks get rehabilitated in prison,” Wilber said. “Some do, but for most folks it is just a deterrent. I guarantee you that Ryan McDonald, Liam Stec and Nicholas Haner will not be committing any crimes in Pottawattamie County for the next 35 years.”
Farrell thanked the Council Bluffs police and the county attorney’s office for their work on the case.
Farrell said she simply hopes her son is remembered as the helpful and positive person she knew him to be. When asked how she was able to find it in her heart to show the forgiveness and grace she did toward her son’s killers so relatively soon, she gave him a nod.
“That’s a good question,” Farrell said. “Maybe that was a gift from Adam. Adam was fabulous.”
