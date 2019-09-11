Three Omaha men were arrested on suspicion of serious assault early Wednesday at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
Council Bluffs police said "a large disturbance" occurred just before 1 a.m. on the school's campus. Sgt. Joseph Selander said the disturbance resulted in serious bodily injury but did not identify the injured person or persons.
Officers saw two vehicles, a red Honda Accord and black Volvo, fleeing from the scene and stopped the Accord on campus, Selander said. The occupants, two 19-year-old men and one 34-year-old man, were taken into custody.
Police did not say what led up to the disturbance. The incident is under investigation.
