Three men were sentenced for the murder of 38-year-old Adam Angeroth of Council Bluffs.
Nicholas Haner, 20, of Harlan, Liam Stec, 21, of Omaha and Ryan McDonald, 25, of Glenwood, each were sentenced to 50 years in prison by Fourth Judicial District Judge Michael Hooper after pleading guilty to second degree murder charges.
McDonald pleaded guilty Monday, while Haner and Stec appeared in court Tuesday. All three men are required to serve at least 70 percent of the 50-year terms — a minimum of 35 years — before they will eligible for parole.
Angeroth's body was discovered in apartment in January by his mother and law enforcement officers.
The fourth and final suspect, Xavier Smith-Catchings, 16, has yet to appear in court.
-- This story is developing.
