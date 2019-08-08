NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The criminal trial of the man accused in the 2017 deaths of four southwest Iowa residents has been delayed again.
District Judge Michael Piccolo of North Platte, Nebraska, agreed July 29 to delay a jury trial from next week to Oct. 15 for Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez, 24, of Liberal, Kansas.
Cisneros-Hernandez faces four counts of felony motor vehicle homicide and two lesser counts in connection with a July 1, 2017, collision that killed four Iowa motorcycle riders north of Ogallala.
Authorities said Cisneros-Hernandez was driving east on U.S. Highway 26 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a pair of motorcycles.
Killed were Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs.
The delay in Cisneros-Hernandez’s trial is the third since the Kansas man pleaded not guilty in October 2017. He remains free on 10% of $50,000 bail.
