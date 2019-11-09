Council Bluffs Police officers were called to 1702 Sixth Ave. Friday morning on report of shots fired.
On scene, the victim said he found Christopher Brammer, 30, of Council Bluffs, and Trevor Myers, 21, of Council Bluffs, coming out of his garage, according to a release by the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The release stated that the victim confronted the men and struggled with Brammer. Brammer pulled a revolver from his pocket and fired one round.
Brammer and Myers then ran from the area. Myers was found a short time later and charged with first-degree burglary for his involvement in the incident, the release stated.
Brammer was located shortly after 9:30 p.m. and taken into custody for the same charge. There were no injuries caused by the firearm.
The case is under investigation by the police department.
