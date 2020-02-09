Two juveniles have been taken into custody following a threat to commit a mass shooting at Lewis Central High School.
Council Bluffs Police said in a release Sunday night that officers received information of a threat to commit a mass shooting at Lewis Central High School. Officers immediately began an investigation into the incident. It was determined that several juveniles who attend Lewis Central High School had discussed how a mass shooting incident could occur at the school. All students were located and interviewed by law enforcement. Police are not releasing the identities of the youth involved because of their ages.
Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilbur was consulted with the results of the investigation. Two of the juveniles were charged with threat of terrorism, which is a Class D Felony. Both juveniles were taken into custody on this charge and are being held at the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
The Council Bluffs Police Department has been working closely with the Lewis Central school administration to resolve these threats "as quickly as possible."
The Council Bluffs Police Department believes that the threats are not credible, as the juveniles do not have the means to carry out their threats. Lewis Central High School will be safe for students to attend, police said. Officers will be present to insure the safety of students.
"We would like to thank the public for their timely reporting of this incident," the press release from the police department stated.
The investigation is closed at this time, and no further information will be released, police said.
