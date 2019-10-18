Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Tra Perry, 26, of Villisca, with seven counts of violation of a court order and one count of tampering with a witness Monday.
These charges came after Perry allegedly contacted a person with a valid no contact order against him seven times via telephone. Perry was incarcerated at the Fremont County Jail at the time of the incidents.
Previous charges of second-degree arson, second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, domestic assault, and a probation violation still remain. Perry is being held on a $43,000 bond.
— Courtney Upah
