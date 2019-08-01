A 37-year-old woman accused of shooting a man several times inside a house in Glenwood, has been taken into custody, a spokesman for the Mills County attorney said Thursday.
Brandy Clark is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man Wednesday at a home near 3rd and Vine Streets in Glenwood. Glenwood police officers found the injured man about 8:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Police arrived at the house in Glenwood, set up barricades and evacuated residents from nearby homes, according to a report by KMTV. Officers initially thought Clark had barricaded herself inside.
