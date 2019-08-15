An Omaha woman was arrested and another person is being sought by authorities following a police pursuit that started in Iowa and ended in Nebraska.
According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies were called to the area near Interstate 29 and I-680 by the Mormon Bridge on reports of a carjacking in which gunshots were fired.
A deputy spotted the stolen white GMC pickup that was reported taken by a white man and white woman near the 57-mile marker of I-29 south. The pursuit followed down I-29 south toward Council Bluffs with speeds reaching near 100 miles an hour, sheriff’s reports stated.
The truck took I-480 west into Omaha where Omaha Police found it near the intersection of 13th and Cass Streets. The woman was found and detained by the man was not located.
The investigation indicated the truck was stolen near DeSoto Bend after the pair allegedly tried to steal gas from a gas station. The gas station owner blocked the pair with his truck, which they then rammed into with their vehicle, fired shots, then stole the owner’s truck and fled, reports stated. The vehicle they had been driving was also reported stolen out of Saunders County, Nebraska.
The woman is being held in Douglas County Corrections in Omaha. Her charges in Iowa include first-degree robbery, eluding while participating in a felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree theft and fifth-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.