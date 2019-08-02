Officers with the Glenwood Police Department apprehended a suspect Thursday morning who was wanted in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.
Reports from the Mills County Attorney’s Office said that Brandy Nickole Clark, 37, was sought for shooting an unnamed 34-year-old man at a residence on Vine Street in Glenwood multiple times.
Police secured the scene and evacuated nearby residents before discovering that Clark had fled the area.
The victim was flown via helicopter to an Omaha hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.
A manhunt began, with authorities declaring that Clark could be considered armed and dangerous.
But on Thursday, Clark returned to the residence where the shooting allegedly occurred, and was arrested without incident at about 10:50 a.m.
Clark is in the custody of the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting a court appearance. She is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony that can carry a term of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine; and domestic abuse assault with intent to cause serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor with a penalty of up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $6,250.
According to Mills County authorities, Clark had at least two cases pending with the District Court of Mills County. On June 20, Clark was charged with child endangerment, a Class D felony; and domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.
In a press release, the Glenwood Police Department thanked outside agencies including the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation, Glenwood Fire and Rescue, Silver City Fire and Rescue, Pacific Junction Fire and Rescue and LifeNet for their assistance.
