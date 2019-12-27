Editor's Note: The following stories first published in the Daily Nonpareil's four-part 2019 Year in Review series, which ran Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. For more, Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.
A couple indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges is set to face trial early next year.
In November, Jeremiah Connelly was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Council Bluffs native Jeanna Wilcoxen.
William Josephtong Dut, 35, was found dead wrapped in a sheet near South Ninth Street and Second Avenue just before 9 a.m. Oct. 28.
An episode of “True Conviction” aired April 16 covered the 2012 disappearance of Macedonia resident Cari Farver and the 2018 murder conviction…
A Council Bluffs woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting another woman in the face.
In August, Blake Edward Cooper, 50, a Harlan and former Denison resident, who was found to be in possession of materials for making explosives…
Before ramming a Council Bluffs police car during a wild pursuit in October, an Omaha man allegedly rammed his estranged wife’s car with his p…
The sentencing of Dustin Young, who owned a hunting dog training company in Hancock where dozens of abused, dead or missing dogs were found in…
A former Abraham Lincoln High School band director is scheduled to go to trial for two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a C…
Javon Jennings was sentenced to 50 years in prison on April 22, by fourth Judicial District Court Judge Richard Davidson for his Feb. 15 convi…
The remaining suspect in a double murder, robbery and chase in August in and near Council Bluffs is scheduled to have a hearing on Jan. 23, ac…
Adam Angeroth had a passion for entertaining, cooking, science-fiction books and making people look great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.