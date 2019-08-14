An Oakland, Iowa, teenager was injured in a head-on collision early Wednesday in Omaha.
A 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Dakota A. Clark, 14, of Oakland was southbound on 13th Street in Omaha at about 12:15 a.m. when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Baleegh A. Al Annsi, 27, of Bellevue, Nebraska, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department. Alcohol use was not a factor.
Clark suffered a head injury that was not considered life-threatening. Al Annsi suffered neck pain and facial lacerations, which were also not considered life-threatening. Both drivers were transported by Omaha Fire Department medics to Nebraska Medicine.
Clark was cited for willful reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license.
