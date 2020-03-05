Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... .GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078 SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093 RICHARDSON. * WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH * HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT. * HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO NEBRASKA CITY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&