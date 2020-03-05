As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, it can be easy to panic.
But keep in mind that 80% of patients with COVID-19 just have a mild cough and fever, said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, associate professor at Creighton University and infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist for CHI Health.
So far, there has been no known community spread in Iowa or Nebraska. But health officials are gearing up for when it does happen and preparing a coordinated effort to contain any spread.
“All the health care facilities are working very closely with state and local health departments, so we can all work together and share information,” Vivekanandan said.
The closer the virus gets to Nebraska and Iowa, the more questions you might have. Here are some answers.
1. Masks
Leave these to the professionals. They’re going to need them a lot more.
“It’s really important not to buy those,” Vivekanandan said. “We need to protect our health care workers who are going to be taking care of our patients, and we do not want to run out of important supplies.”
Regular surgical face masks won’t stop the disease, experts say, and specialized masks (N95 respirators) are more effective but hard to put on correctly and to wear for long periods of time.
2. Currency
There have been reports of countries sanitizing bank notes to stop the spread of the disease. But what about your bank card? Or the coins you get back after buying your morning coffee? They can transmit germs, too. The best thing you can do is wash or sanitize your hands after every transaction. Dr. Mike Wadman, an emergency room doctor and medical director of the National Quarantine Unit in Omaha, carries a bottle of hand sanitizer in his pocket.
3. About that hand sanitizer
A bottle of Purell is worth its weight in gold as people rush to buy items that will help protect them from the novel coronavirus. That leaves most of us in the market for something else. Whatever sanitizer you buy should contain 60% or more alcohol or it won’t be effective. If you’re out of options at the store, search the Internet for how to make your own; there are lots of recipes out there. But health experts say they won’t work unless you follow directions exactly. The 60% alcohol content is a must. Soap and water is still your best bet.
4. Travel insurance
Do your homework. Or, make it easy on yourself and just call a travel agent to find a plan that covers you if you have to cancel a trip because of the disease, said Tim Fleming, president and COO of Travel and Transport. Some airline carriers are offering waivers if you have to change or cancel your flight, too. And when you pack your suitcase, he said, include antibacterial wipes to wipe down airline seats and hotel facilities.
5.. Fresh fruits and vegetables
To maintain good health at any time, eat a variety of healthy foods, such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish and beans, as well as healthy fats. Foods rich in vitamin C and zinc may help your immune system fight diseases and viruses, said Martha Nepper of the Methodist Center for Diabetes & Nutritional Health. Peppers, broccoli and citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruit, are rich in vitamin C. Lean meats, poultry, seafood and fortified whole grain breakfast cereals will help with zinc. Get a good night’s sleep too. For most adults, seven to nine hours is ideal.
6.. Wash your hands
Doctors would shout this from the rooftops if they could. Thorough washing with soap for 20 seconds is the best way to prevent getting the disease. Don’t touch your face, either. That’s not so easy — people touch their face about 24 times an hour. It’s a habit we all need to break.
“It will benefit the rest of your life,” Wadman said.
If you feel a sneeze or cough coming on, use your bent elbow and not your hand. Or grab a tissue.
7. Dogs
A few have had a weak positive test for the disease. But the World Health Organization says that at present, there is no evidence that companion animals such as dogs or cats can be a source of infection. Still, officials say, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact. Playing with your pets can actually reduce your stress about contracting the disease. But no kisses!
8. Cough, sneeze, fever
There are differences between COVID-19 and influenza. Wadman says that with the former, you will have a fever and a cough. Influenza symptoms are fever, cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, muscle aches and sometimes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Don’t rush to the hospital if you think it’s COVID-19. Eighty percent of cases are mild, and you’ll be much better off staying at home. But if you suddenly start having problems breathing, have chest pains or see a quick cognitive decline, then a trip to the emergency room may be warranted. Just make sure to call first so the emergency room staffers can prepare to keep themselves and other patients safe.
9. Pantry items and nonperishables
It’s scary seeing pictures of empty shelves at stores. But you don’t need to go into debt buying extra food. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having enough food for everyone in your home for two weeks, just in case you have to self-quarantine. Canned food is recommended because it has a long shelf life. Fruit, vegetables, beans, fish and soup are good to have, as well as pasta, cereal and protein bars. Don’t forget your morning coffee or your favorite guilty pleasure or treat for all the movies you’ll be watching if you're stuck at home.
