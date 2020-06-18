If you hear there’s a storm coming, it’s best to take cover.
Or move your big event indoors.
That is what the Council Bluffs Community School District is doing — moving graduation ceremonies slated for this Saturday at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex to the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.
Abraham Lincoln High School will hold its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., and Thomas Jefferson will hold it ceremony at 1 p.m. — both at the Mid-America Center, One Arena Way.
According to Council Bluffs Community School District Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo, the weather forecast for rain and storms this weekend prompted her to consider the option to move the ceremonies inside.
“Even with the plan for the rain date on Sunday, there was a chance that we would have to cancel the ceremony, which would be disappointing for everyone involved,’ Murillo said. “We were notified this week of the option to hold our graduation ceremony inside the Mid-America Center.”
This option, not available before, is due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently lifting the restrictions on indoor arenas. Having the graduation ceremonies at the Mid-America Center has been approved by the local health department.
Seniors audition for the chance to speak at graduation, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the school district. Abraham Lincoln’s senior speaker will be Sarah King, and Thomas Jefferson’s will be Estrella Cruz. Recorded messages from Murillo and Board of Education President David Coziahr will be played at both ceremonies.
“We are grateful that so many senior parents participated in the phone survey sent Wednesday to seek input on the location,” she said.
More than 500 survey responses were collected, with greater than 73% in favor of having the ceremony at the Mid-America Center.
“While we were looking forward to holding graduation at the Wickersham Stadium, we know the Mid-America Center is a wonderful setting for the ceremony,” Murillo said. “We will have health and safety precautions in place, adhering to guidelines for sanitation and social distancing in this large event space.”
Per Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health, Council Bluffs Schools and Caesars have consulted with the department to ensure that the 2020 graduation ceremonies can be moved and held safely at the Mid-America Center indoors.
“We ask that guests consider wearing masks, adhere to our safety guidelines, use the hand sanitizing stations and help ensure this is a safe event,” Murillo said. “Our course, anyone who is not feeling well, has been exposed to COVID-19 or who has underlying health conditions should please stay home and view the ceremony live” on the school district YouTube page.
