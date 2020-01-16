School closings
A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is expected Friday morning into Saturday, creating potentially treacherous driving conditions, said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

A weather advisory for western Iowa will go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow and ice accumulations and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Snow will likely fall Friday morning and change to freezing rain Friday afternoon into very early evening, Eastlack said. A light drizzle and snow are possible after midnight.

The snow is expected to clear out of the metro area by Saturday, but wind gusts could cause low visibility, Eastlack said.

Because of this, some local and area schools have announced they will be closed Friday:

LOCAL SCHOOLS 

Council Bluffs Community School District: Friday

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Friday

Iowa Western Community College: Closed Friday

Heartland Christian School: Closed Friday

Lewis Central Community School District: Closed Friday

St. Albert Catholic Schools, Kidz Kare, Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care: Closed Friday

AREA SCHOOLS

Atlantic Community School District: Closed Friday

Charter Oak-Ute Community School District: Closed Friday

Clarinda Community School District: Closed Friday

Glenwood Community School District: Closed Friday

Harlan Community School District: Closed Friday

Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed Friday

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed Friday

Shelby County Catholic School: Closed Friday

Sidney Community Schools: Closed Friday

St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed Friday

Stanton Community Schools: Closed Friday

Riverside Community School District: Closed Friday 

Tri-Center Community Schools - Closed Friday

Underwood Community Schools: Closed Friday

- This list will be updated as closings are announced.

