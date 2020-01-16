A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is expected Friday morning into Saturday, creating potentially treacherous driving conditions, said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
A weather advisory for western Iowa will go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow and ice accumulations and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Snow will likely fall Friday morning and change to freezing rain Friday afternoon into very early evening, Eastlack said. A light drizzle and snow are possible after midnight.
The snow is expected to clear out of the metro area by Saturday, but wind gusts could cause low visibility, Eastlack said.
Because of this, some local and area schools have announced they will be closed Friday:
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Council Bluffs Community School District: Friday
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Friday
Iowa Western Community College: Closed Friday
Heartland Christian School: Closed Friday
Lewis Central Community School District: Closed Friday
St. Albert Catholic Schools, Kidz Kare, Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care: Closed Friday
AREA SCHOOLS
Atlantic Community School District: Closed Friday
Charter Oak-Ute Community School District: Closed Friday
Clarinda Community School District: Closed Friday
Glenwood Community School District: Closed Friday
Harlan Community School District: Closed Friday
Logan-Magnolia Schools: Closed Friday
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Closed Friday
Shelby County Catholic School: Closed Friday
Sidney Community Schools: Closed Friday
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Closed Friday
Stanton Community Schools: Closed Friday
Riverside Community School District: Closed Friday
Tri-Center Community Schools - Closed Friday
Underwood Community Schools: Closed Friday
- This list will be updated as closings are announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.