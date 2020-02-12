School closings
Nonpareil graphic

Because of the weather, some local and area schools have announced they will have late-starts Thursday (this list will be updated as schools make announcements):

LOCAL SCHOOLS 

Council Bluffs Community School District: Two-hour late start Thursday, no morning half-day preschool 

Lewis Central: Two-hour late start, no morning preschool Thursday

Kids and Company open at 6:15 a.m. Thursday

St. Albert Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday 

St. Albert Kidz Kare and childcare center open at 6 a.m. Thursday

Heartland Christian School: Two-hour late start Thursday

AREA SCHOOLS

AHSTW Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Atlantic Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Harlan Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Logan Magnolia Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Red Oak Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Riverside Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Shelby County Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Treynor Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Tri-Center Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Underwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start, no morning preschool Thursday

Woodbine Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.