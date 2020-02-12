Because of the weather, some local and area schools have announced they will have late-starts Thursday (this list will be updated as schools make announcements):
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Council Bluffs Community School District: Two-hour late start Thursday, no morning half-day preschool
Lewis Central: Two-hour late start, no morning preschool Thursday
Kids and Company open at 6:15 a.m. Thursday
St. Albert Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
St. Albert Kidz Kare and childcare center open at 6 a.m. Thursday
Heartland Christian School: Two-hour late start Thursday
AREA SCHOOLS
AHSTW Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Atlantic Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Harlan Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Logan Magnolia Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Red Oak Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Riverside Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Shelby County Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Treynor Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Tri-Center Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
Underwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start, no morning preschool Thursday
Woodbine Community Schools: Two-hour late start Thursday
