Abraham Lincoln High School dance team members will pair up with staff members to entertain the audience at the first-ever Dancing with the Stars at A.L.
The fundraiser for the dance team will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 in the auditorium at Abraham Lincoln, 1205 Bonham Ave.
Team members can choose a teacher, administrator or support staff member for their partner, said Coach Jayme Larrison. Each couple then works to choreograph and polish a dance for the competition.
Two judges (not Len and Bruno) will offer scores and comments on each performance. At the end, the audience will get ballots to vote for their favorite couple. Based on the voting, some duos will end up in a final round. The couple with the most votes will be the winner.
The 13-member dance team performs at football and basketball games and pep assemblies and competes at contests, including the Iowa State Dance Competition, and also participates in summer dance camps, Larrison said. Every other year, the team may have a chance to attend a national competition. The team usually receives a bid to nationals from their performance at a summer camp or competition.
The team raises all of the money to attend nationals, which may be $18,000 to $20,000, she said.
“This is a lot of fundraising all year ‘round and a huge team effort, but it couldn’t be done without the amazing parents that pitch in every year,” Larrison said. “Our fundraising coordinator, Mandy Stark, deserves all the credit for making sure the team has the best fundraisers.”
Larrison, who has been coaching the team for about 10 years, handles practices, schedules, day-to-day activities, planning and choreography.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students in advance and $10 for adults and $5 for students at the door. To buy tickets, see an A.L. dancer or contact Mandy Stark at astark@cbcsd.org.
