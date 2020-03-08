Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools have announced plans for their public 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies.
Each high school will add four alumni to its Hall of Fame this spring.
Abraham Lincoln will hold its ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 in the school auditorium. The event will be held in conjunction with the school’s National Honor Society ceremony during a social hour and banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the school.
Inductees will include Kate Cutler, class of 1963; Connie Jo Coleman, class of 1969; Doug Goodman (posthumous), class of 1974; and Jeff Ballenger, class of 1983.
Thomas Jefferson High School will hold its induction ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on April 17 in the school auditorium. T.J. will induct Bob Wahl, 1974; Martin Brooks, class of 1977; Michael Patten, class of 1990; and Holly Wagner Howe, class of 1995.
