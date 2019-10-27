Voters in the Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District will decide on reauthorization of a levy on Nov. 5, as well as who to elect for city and school board positions.
The school district’s voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy is set to expire on June 30, 2021, according to Superintendent Darin Jones. If the proposal passes, the levy will be extended for another 10 years at its current rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The renewal would take effect on July 1, 2021, so there would be no overlap, he said.
“I’m hopeful that it’ll be extended,” he said. “Our community is very supportive of our district.”
The levy helps the district keep up with repairs and maintenance, as well as replacing buses when needed, Jones said.
“It gives you the funds to work on your building and grounds all along the way so you’re not saving for some big expense,” he said. “We can take on more routine needs in a more efficient manner.”
Basically, PPEL revenue can be used to purchase or improve property; build, repair or remodel buildings or additions; purchase or lease facilities; lease or purchase technology and equipment; pay debts contracted for the construction of schools or buildings (not including interest on bonds), improve energy conservation; or provide transportation for students, to paraphrase language on a sample ballot.
Recent uses by AHSTW Schools have included buying new school buses, renovating restrooms at the high school to make them accessible and installing a new freezer unit for the kitchen, Jones said.
The district also has a board-approved PPEL of 33 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, Jones said. That levy is reauthorized annually by the school board.
Before AHST and Walnut Community Schools were merged effective July 1, 2016, both districts had a voter-approved PPEL, Jones said. One was $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, and the other was $1 per $1,000. Walnut’s levy was scheduled to expire in 2021, and AHST’s would have expired in 2024.
With the merger, the new district’s PPEL became $1 per $1,000 (the lower of the rates) and given an expiration date of 2021 (the earlier of the two expiration dates), Jones said. This proposition would renew the levy at that rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.