All-State musicians recognized by CB school board
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education recognized six students Tuesday who were accepted into Iowa’s All State ensembles and performed at the All-State Museum Festival on Nov. 23 in Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State University.
The students, all from Abraham Lincoln High School, were chosen by competitive audition and represent the top 1% of student musicians in the state.
Alvara Peraza was chosen for the 201-piece Iowa All-State Orchestra. Senior horn player Anna Boes, junior baritone saxophonist Rolando Martinez Rico and saxophonist (first alternate) Jordan Mohling were selected for the 281-member All-State Band. Riley Pope and Molly Higgins were picked for the 601-member All-State Chorus.
As always, the concert will be aired at 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Iowa Public Television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.