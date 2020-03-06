A run on hand sanitizer has depleted supplies in some retail outlets, especially in states like California, where the coronavirus has been active, according to the Associated Press.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday after multiple cases of coronavirus and one death.
Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. More is on the way, although it’s not clear how long it will take retailers to restock.
Many people have been stocking up on sanitizer, pushing sales up 73% for the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year earlier, and opportunists have marketed it online at vastly inflated prices, the AP said.
Local schools are just beginning to see evidence of the hand sanitizer shortage.
Officials at St. Albert Catholic Schools encountered some limits after encouraging students and staff to use the product to help reduce the spread of germs, said JoAnn Jensen, enrollment and school relations director.
“Actually, we had to increase our order of hand sanitizer,” she said. “We have ordered more disinfectant spray, dispensers and supplies. Our supplier gave us what he had available, and we will get more as available.”
St. Albert held an assembly for students in pre-K through third grade in January to emphasize the importance of washing hands or using hand sanitizer, primarily to reduce the spread of influenza.
The school also had new hand sanitizer dispensers installed around the building this winter. The dispensers were placed inside each entrance, in restrooms and in the cafeteria, among other locations, according to Jake Driver, facilities director.
Heartland Christian School also has hand sanitizer stations for students to use, and they are expected to use it before lunch.
Council Bluffs Community School District is going to increase its use of hand sanitizer, according to Superintendent Vickie Murillo.
“As part of our overall efforts to proactively prepare for the potential spread of COVID-19, we have ordered hand sanitizer dispensers for all schools,” she said. “This is one way we can help prevent the spread of the virus, along with encouraging frequent and thorough hand washing. Other ways include frequent disinfecting of common surfaces, such as door handles, tables, faucets and drinking fountains.
“In addition, we will continue to play an important role in communicating with students and parents, reinforcing the importance of staying home from school when ill.”
Lewis Central Community School District still has a supply of hand sanitizer on hand, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
“We purchase our sanitizer product every few months, and we have not had any problems thus far,” he said. “However, that may change in the coming weeks and months — but as of right now, we are good.”
Although hand sanitizer is quick and convenient, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says soap and water are still a better way to clean your hands, according to the Associated Press. If there’s not a sink handy, sanitizer with 60% alcohol is best.
Walmart has seen higher demand for cleaning supplies and other items, similar to when shoppers start preparing for a hurricane, the Associated Press reported. The retailer says it is working with suppliers to stock up again on those items, including hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.