Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, but just when do students go back?
By state law, public schools can’t start classes until Aug. 23. Since that falls on a Friday this year, some districts are waiting to start until the following week.
Most area schools plan to start on Aug. 23, including AHSTW, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood Community School Districts, as well as St. Albert Catholic Schools. Heartland Christian School will start on Aug. 22.
Underwood needs to start in good time, Superintendent Ed Hawks said.
“When we developed our calendar, we debated that issue, because we usually prefer not to start on Friday,” he said.
The Underwood Board of Education consulted its faculty advisory committee before making a decision, Hawks said.
“One thing we do is, we end our first semester before Christmas,” he said. “So we work really hard to get days in before that.”
By ending the semester before winter break, students can take tests on material while it’s still fresh in their minds, Hawks said.
“Otherwise, you come back, you have re-teaching, you have tests and you’re already two weeks into classes,” he said.
The first semester does end up being a little shorter than the second, Hawks said.
“It gets a little complicated, too, when you have bad weather days or floods,” he said. “We do our best to work through things.”
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central and Glenwood Community School Districts are among those that decided not to start on a Friday. Lewis Central will start Aug. 26, and Council Bluffs will start Aug. 27, with preschoolers starting on Aug. 29.
“That allows a couple days for preschool teachers to visit families, which is part of our preschool model,” said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for Council Bluffs Community School District.
Preschoolers will also have one day off each month, she said.
Glenwood will have students in grades 3-12 start on Aug. 26 and younger students begin on Aug. 27. The districts still made up their calendars with the end of the school year in mind.
“With careful planning, we were able to develop a schoolyear calendar that meets the state requirements, allows for the potential of snow days and completes the schoolyear by the end of May,” Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
Ostrowski added that the last day of school for the district will be May 28.
“The challenge is to ensure we have 1,080 school hours — and we do have some extra hours built into the calendar to allow for snow days,” she said.
The calendar includes 24.83 hours — or 3.86 days — of extra class time, Ostrowski said. However, the district did not designate any days as snow make-up days. Last year, three days between trimesters were labeled as possible snow days but were not used for that. When such days are designated as days off but possible make-up days, students and staff members and their families tend to make plans that they are reluctant to give up.
“I think the snow days were late enough that we did not make them up at the end of the trimester but at the end of the year,” she said.
The calendar includes about 1 ½ weeks off for Christmas — similar to last year but shorter than the two-week break that was common in previous years, Ostrowski said.
“We do have a five-day spring break (counting the weekend) in April,” she said.
It’s important that Council Bluffs high school students are awake on the first day, because they are scheduled to start 10 minutes earlier than last year — at 8 a.m., instead of 8:10.
“High school hours are actually 10 minutes longer this year to accommodate the semester schedule and additional passing periods in school days,” Ostrowski said. “There are no changes to school days at the elementary or middle school level, and we will continue the early releases on Monday — which is one of the reasons we’re starting on Tuesday.”
