The Rev. Dr. William Joensen, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines, visited St. Albert Catholic Schools Thursday and led an All School Mass in the main gym as part of Catholic Schools Week activities.
Although it was not his first visit to St. Albert, it was the first time he had conducted Mass at the school, according to JoAnn Jensen, director of enrollment and school relations.
Previously a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Joensen, 59, was named 10th bishop of the Diocese of Des Moines by Pope Francis on July 18, 2019, and was ordained and installed as bishop on Sept. 27.
In his message Thursday, Joensen emphasized that students are an important part of the diocese and the church. Youth represent the “promise and hope for the church,” he told students. He encouraged them to show their faith in how they live each day.
“Jesus wants his light to shine in us and to increase at St. Albert Catholic School so it increases in Council Bluffs and in the world,” he said.
The St. Albert choir sang several songs during the service, with attendees joining in on a few of them. The Rev. Ross Parker, diocese vicar for diaconate and for seminarians, assisted with the service, along with several local priests.
Pre-K students from the Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center came in for the bishop’s final blessing and were the first dismissed to return to their classrooms. The bishop greeted and shook hands with people as they left the gym.
Joensen grew up in Ames as the oldest of five children. He attended public schools, mainly because of the distance to the nearest Catholic school. His mother was Catholic and his father converted to Catholicism. He went to Iowa State University intending to eventually become a physician and earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology.
It was while he was attending medical school at the University of Iowa that he realized he had a calling to the priesthood.
“It was kind of a (rekindling) of a call I got as a boy,” he said.
During his teenage years, his faith had reached a plateau, he said. He felt he was kind of going through the motions. He experienced a “health scare” as a high school senior when he thought he might have Hodgkin’s disease and became intrigued by medical science.
At Iowa, Joensen lived in a coed facility with people of various religious backgrounds and began reflecting on who he was. He started attending Mass regularly again and joined a priest discernment group.
“I felt called to be a parish minister,” he said.
Joensen attended the Pontifical College Josephinum, a Roman Catholic seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and served Sacred Heart parish in Waterloo and Resurrection parish in Dubuque for three years each and was involved in a parish school in Dubuque.
At that point, the archbishop recommended he go back to school and study philosophy. He went to Catholic University of America and earned his doctorate in philosophy.
After that, he served as professor of philosophy at Loras College in Dubuque and assisted at parishes in and around Dubuque until being named bishop.
