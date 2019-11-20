Bloomer Elementary School officials are trying to raise money minute by minute to replace the original 1924 clock at the peak of the building’s east side. It’s part of the “Save the Clock — It’s Time!” campaign.
An estimated $15,000 is needed to purchase, install, dedicate and maintain the new clock, according to Principal Kim Kazmierczak. So far, about $6,000 has been raised — thanks, in part, to a generous lead gift from the Bloomer Parent-Teacher Organization.
“We do have a little seed money,” Kazmierczak said.
A kickoff, complete with a DeLorean coupe owned by an alumnus, was held on Oct. 21. A DeLorean, of course, was the time machine in the “Back to the Future” movies, and a venerable clock in Hill Valley — stopped by a lightning strike — is a key part of the first film. Oct. 21 also happens to be the date when Marty McFly traveled into the future in “Back to the Future Part II.”
T-shirts were sold at the event, and Bloomer staff members contributed by buying some, Kazmierczak said.
“We all bought shirts, and that money was donated to the clock,” she said.
A Save the Clock Committee has been formed to manage the project, Kazmierczak said. No clock has been picked out yet, but they do have a general idea what they would like.
“We do want it to be period-specific and match the architecture of the building,” she said. “We want it to look old, act new.”
In other words, they want a retro clock with modern technology to keep it running.
Oh, one other thing, Kazmierczak said: “We want to make sure it’s grounded so it won’t get struck by lightning.”
A clock has been a tradition at Bloomer since its earliest days — off and on, anyway. The original schoolhouse, built in 1880, had a clock that was a popular feature, but its time ran out in the early 20th century, the story goes. School board members didn’t want to spend taxpayers’ money to buy more time for the ailing timepiece, so the board donated it to the county. The clock was repaired and installed in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in 1924.
However, judges found its chiming annoying, so the bell was disconnected. The county later had the entire leaky clock tower removed.
When the new Bloomer school building was constructed in 1924, it included an electric clock, but the clock’s mechanism was apparently removed at some point. Now, only a wooden face remains to preserve the look of a clock.
Installing a new clock could be challenging. It has to fit into a small space above the third floor of the building. It will have to be placed from the outside, which may require a crane or boom truck, Kazmierczak said.
“It’s three stories to the top, and then it’s probably another half-story or story,” she said. “There’s some electrical work that has to be done.”
The school will start a new phase of the fund drive, “Time for a Change,” on Dec. 3 — the global Giving Tuesday, Kazmierczak said. Students will help by bringing change to school.
“Our goal is to have this done by February so we can have the dedication in the spring,” she said.
Now, if engineering students at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools can just figure out how to make a flux capacitor...
Donations will be administered by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation so they are tax-deductible. Supporters can give to the school or foundation or donate online at the foundation’s website, cbsf.org.
