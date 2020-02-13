State Large Group Speech Contest results
Lewis Central High School
Head coach: Laurie West
Assistant coaches: Dylan Peck, Alan Strait, Austin Dunham, Elle Johnson and Grace Peterson
All five Lewis Central groups that advanced to state received Division I ratings. Participants included the following:
Ensemble Acting – “A New York Minute,” Ryan Thompson and Gillian Sprecher
Radio Broadcasting – “TROY,” Duncan Law, Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Bryan Pope, Zane Cozart, Maggie Youngblood and Raine King. (This group was selected to perform at the Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group All-State Festival on Feb. 22 at the Iowa State Center in Ames.)
Short Film – “The Box,” Coach Maddi Sieck; students Carter Wells, Jade Schrier, Anchal Chaudari, Taylor Rief, Jillian Buzzard, Johnny Hale and Alex Spetman
Choral Reading – “You Can’t Eat Peanuts in Church on Sunday,” Coach Dylan Peck; students Damien Petree, Cora Christenson, Carsten Holly, Jillian Buzzard, Sofie Hansen, Taylor Kemerling and Maggie Youngblood
Short Film – “Holding Court,” Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Duncan Law, Bryan Pope, Kaden Krauth, Jaya Davis, Taylor Johnson, Zane Cozart, Mya Robinson and Eleanor Cooper-Ohm
The following groups earned Division II ratings at district contest and did not advance to state:
Group Improvisation — Carsten Holly, Taylor Kemerling and Payton Minor
Reader’s Theater — Raine King, Maggie Youngblood, Kareesa Reilly, Taryn McSorley, Ryan Thompson and Gillian Sprecher
One-Act Play — Eleanor Cooper-Ohm, Raine King, Taryn McSorley, Tyler Doremus, Mia Ledesma-Lopez, Kenny Awe, Jaya Davis and Damien Petree
Thomas Jefferson High School
Coach: Matt Schmidt and Matt Eledge
All of the Thomas Jefferson groups received Division I ratings. Participants were the following:
One Act Play — “Charlotte’s Web,” Kaitlin Cedar, Chloe Brooks, Rylee Sharp, Karagin Ruff, Jeanette Rice, Colton Cumberledge, Nathan Kuhn, Mia Richardson, Sarai Vargas, Cora Masters, Joel Gilbert, Ash Henry, Jami Murray, Cassidy Powell, Martin Arroyo and Jordi Ortiz.
Group Improv — Chloe Brooks and Cora Masters
Group Improv — Alex Fender, Mia Richardson and Rylee Sharp
Group Improv — Nathan Kuhn and Ryan Lane
Ensemble Acting — “Split,” Emma Shields-Olsen and Gabby Jobe. (This act was chosen to perform at the Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group All-State Festival on Feb. 22 at the Iowa State Center in Ames.)
Solo Mime — “Super Glue,” Jeanette Rice
Abraham Lincoln High School
Coaches: Dirk Waller, Kourtney Abbotts and Connie Jo Podendorf
The following acts received Division I ratings:
Group Improvisation – Billy Lufts, Ethan Chambers, Callee Adkins and Crystal Sheehan.
Group Improv – Molly Higgins and Hannah Gibson. (This act was nominated for the IHSSA Large Group All-State Festival.)
Radio Broadcasting – Jacob James, Anna Boes and Mia Kawamitsu.
Reader’s Theater – Trinity Garcia, Nathalie Saldana, Molly Higgins, Hannah Gibson, Bella Doner and Alexis Phillips.
St. Albert High School
Coach: Brian Peterson
Both St. Albert groups received Division I ratings. Participants were the following:
Group Improv — Grace Garrigan, Joe Goltl, Noah Ruckman and Ainsley Wolford
Short Film — “The Initiation,” Emma Gardner, Joe Goltl, Grace Garrigan, Ainsley Wolford, Madilyn Myers, Haley Kirkman, MacKenzie Pierson, Ryan Doner, Patrick Shugart and Claire Lewis. (This group was selected to perform at the Iowa High School Speech Association Large Group All-State Festival.)
