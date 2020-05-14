The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved a $275,000 change order for the Kirn Middle School Renovation Project during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The middle school renovations are still about 6% under budget, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager.
The change order includes paving work and repairs of water lines and water damage that had nothing to do with the renovation project, Meyer said.
“There are a lot of parking lot needs at Kirn,” he said. “Once we saw the effects of winter and construction, we realized we needed to do something about it.”
Three sections of asphalt parking on the south side and west end of the building will be repaired or replaced, Meyer said, and the driveway at the northeast entrance would be repaved.
“It connects to the new parent drop-off,” he said.
In addition, a water main on the south side of the building ruptured last fall, and a water line on the north side later burst, leaving water damage behind.
The addition increases the district’s contract with Hausmann Construction from $14,690,000 to $14,965,000. The work will be covered by the $37 million bond issue approved by voters on Sept. 11, 2018.
