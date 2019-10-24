Iowa Western Community College enrollment was up slightly this fall, thanks to a jump in high school students, but credit hours slipped a little further, according to numbers released Monday at a meeting of the Iowa Western Board of Trustees.
Overall, the college saw an increase of 0.3% in enrollment — 15 students — but a decrease of 94 credit hours, or 0.2%.
Enrollment by high school students was up 223 people, or 10.7%, with high school students enrolled in 2,008 more credit hours, or 16.7%.
“Obviously, the high school enrollment is way up,” President Dan Kinney said.
Partially related to the growth in high school students, there was an increase in part-time hours and an increase in students not seeking a degree, noted Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations.
However, not counting high school students, enrollment dropped by 208 students, or 5.4%, and credit hours fell by 2,102, or 4.6%.
Still, some board members said the decrease wasn’t as large as they had expected.
Decreases were seen at all of the college’s attendance centers. The smallest decline was at Clarinda, where the head count was down by seven, or 5.8%, and credit hours were down by 29, or 2.1%.
At the Cass County center, the number of students fell by 29, or 33.3%, and credit hours were down by 431, or 45.7%.
At the Shelby County site, the student number dropped 35, or 43.2%, and credit hours declined by 479.5, or 60.2%.
At the Page-Fremont County center, the head count was down by 23, or 47.9%, and credit hours were down by 300, or 64.7%.
The college had budgeted for a decrease in enrollment and increased tuition(by $9 per credit hour for the 2019-20 school year) to make up for it, said Eddie Holtz, vice president of finance.
“What people don’t realize is high schools are charged at a different rate,” he said.
Kohler said the college had done more digital advertising to try to reach young prospective students.
“I really think part of the impact was … we really have some go-getters on the recruiting and admissions staff,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.