The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education scheduled a public hearing on plans and specifications for the Wilson Middle School renovation during its meeting Tuesday.
The public hearing was set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Educational Service Center in the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she would like to get the Wilson project out to bid earlier in the year than the Kirn project went out to bid so fewer contractors would already be committed to other projects.
Plans are for the Kirn renovation to wrap up by August 2020 and for the Wilson renovation to take place from June 2020 to August 2021. During the project, Wilson students will attend classes at the Madison Campus, which Kirn students are currently using as an alternative site during their school’s renovation.
The board officially acknowledged and accepted the gift of 12 Chromebooks from Carter Lake Mayor Ron Cumberledge and the Carter Lake City Council. The Chromebooks will be used by students in the kindergarten and first-grade classrooms at Carter Lake Elementary School to explore learning opportunities focused on their International Baccalaureate units of inquiry, according to Principal Doreen Knuth. Each grade has three sections, so each kindergarten and first-grade classroom received two Chromebooks.
“We are grateful for the generous donation of the Chromebooks from the Carter Lake City Council and Mayor Ron Cumberledge,” Murillo said in a statement.
City officials contacted the school and offered to help, Knuth said.
“They had reached out to us and said, ‘are there things your school could use?’,” she said. “When they asked us if we needed anything, we were thrilled. It shows a great partnership with our community and that our community values and supports our elementary school.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request for allowable growth and supplemental state aid in the amount of $1,881,120.31 to pay for a special education deficit for the 2018-19 school year. Federal law requires special education expenditures regardless of the funding level, according to board materials. The state will reimburse districts for the special education deficit minus any carryover from last year to this year.
• Approved a request for a 1% budget guarantee and the authority to increase the district’s property tax levy if the increase in state funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year is less than 1%. This would bring funding for the fiscal year up to 101% of the previous fiscal year’s regular program funding to give the district more time to adjust to reductions in funding, board materials stated. The guarantee may not be needed for fiscal 2020-21, but the Iowa Association of School Boards recommends all districts pass this resolution in case it is needed.
• Approved a bid of $153,874 from Buller Fixture Co., which submitted the lowest of three bids, for kitchen equipment for Kirn Middle School.
• Approved an access easement agreement with Woodsonia, the developer for the Menards project, giving the district permission to use a small portion of Woodsonia’s property for bus turn-around in front of the building and small portion in back near the dock. Woodsonia can use a small piece of district property near the dock also.
