There will be a little competition for seats on the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School District boards this fall.
School board members and Iowa Western Community College trustees will be elected along with city officials in the general election on Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday morning was the last opportunity for candidates to file papers with the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.
Five candidates are competing for four seats on the Council Bluffs Board of Education. The terms of President David Coziahr, Vice President Chris LaFerla and members Troy Arthur and Bill Grove will be ending. Coziahr, LaFerla and Arthur are running for re-election, but Grove is not. Competing for a seat will be Jill Shudak and Dick Dallinger.
In the Lewis Central race, four people are running for three seats. Brian Stoufer, Amie Adkins and Daryl Weilage all have terms ending, and all three are running for re-election. Challenger Travis Houseton will also be vying for a seat.
As far as the Iowa Western Community College Board of Trustees, it appears there will be one candidate for each of the open seats. Trustees Gregg Connell , District I; Larry Winum, District II; John Marshall, District III; and Connie Hornbeck, District VIII, have terms expiring this year. Connell and Marshall were elected by the board to fill the unexpired terms of Fred Lisle of Clarinda, who died March 27, 2018; and Doug Goodman of Council Bluffs, who died Sept. 10, 2018, respectively.
Marshall and Hornbeck are running for re-election in Districts III and VIII, respectively. Connell and Winum elected not to run again, and District VI Representative Kathy Rieger moved, leaving her seat open. John McBride of Shenandoah will be running for the District I seat, Stan Sibley of Glenwood will be running for the District II seat and Scott Williams of Council Bluffs will be running for the District VI seat.
This is the first election affected by a law passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017 requiring school elections to be held on the same day as city elections. Iowa’s school and city elections are to be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of odd-numbered years.
The deadline for preregistration and mailed absentee ballot requests is Oct. 25. The last day for in-person early voting at the auditor’s office is Nov. 4. For more information, see pottcoelections.org or call the auditor’s office at 712-328-5700.
