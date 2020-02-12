It’s hard to know what career might capture a student’s imagination.
The annual Careerockit event is an opportunity for them to find out.
For some, it might be helping to solve mysteries by being a crime scene investigator.
Hadley Mikovec, known officially as a crime scene and evidence technician for the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, got interested in the field when programs like CBS-TV’s “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” were popular, she told students at Kirn Middle School Tuesday. Now, she can’t stand those TV shows, because she knows how unrealistic they are.
Mikovec started by telling students what she isn’t.
“I am not a cop,” she said. “I do not carry a firearm, I do not arrest people.”
A crime scene investigator is called to “process” the scene when a search warrant is served, when a theft, robbery or homicide has been committed or in the aftermath of domestic violence, sexual assault or arson, Mikovec said. A crime scene could be outdoors, in an abandoned home, in a business or in a burned-up vehicle that law enforcement officers believe may have been ignited by an arsonist, to name just a few.
When she arrives, law enforcement officers are already present. She confirms the crime scene boundaries and begins looking for evidence, she said.
It’s important to be objective when gathering evidence, Mikovec said.
“Being objective means you follow the evidence,” she said.
Collecting evidence means taking photographs of the whole scene and any individual items that could be of interest, Mikovec said.
“That is the most important part of my job,” she said. “Photographs are the only nondestructive way to gather evidence. You only get one chance to process a scene, so you better do it right.”
And preserving evidence is critical, Mikovec said.
Photographs are also the only way to capture evidence that might deteriorate or disappear as time passes. She gave the example of a footprint in the snow found during the snowstorm: The falling snow would soon cover the footprint. It’s important to document any item mentioned by a witness.
Other kinds of evidence include fingerprints — which Mikovec also collects often — samples for DNA testing, stains, smears, items that don’t belong to the victim or property owner, hair, fibers, nail clippings, weapons, shell casings, etc. A laser light can make fingerprints, hair and fibers easier to see.
Besides taking photos, the investigator also sketches a drawing of the scene and may take measurements or other notes.
A crime scene investigator needs to be able to work alone or with officials from multiple law enforcement agencies, talk to witnesses, exercise logical thinking, have good communication skills and be a good photographer, Mikovec said. An aspiring investigator should have a bachelor’s degree, she said. The major is less important, but criminal justice, forensics, chemistry or biology could be helpful.
Mikovec also recommended completing an internship with a law enforcement agency to get some hands-on experience.
Many are interested in careers in fire service, but it is dangerous and highly competitive, said Capt. Robert Martin of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
Martin said his job is 85% emergency medical services, 10% fighting fires and 5% performing technical procedures, such as hazardous materials cleanups, checking for gas leaks, extracting someone from a smashed vehicle, performing a water rescue, etc.
“Firefighters help people,” he said. “We are professional problem-solvers.”
However, fighting fires is still perhaps the most dangerous part of the job, Martin said. While flames may be clearly visible on the outside of a burning structure, firefighters who enter the building may only see a lot of smoke and a faint glow.
There are various specialties within the field, such as trainers, EMS directors, building inspectors and investigators, Martin said.
“We need to know why fires happen,” he said.
Fire investigators are also trained as law enforcement officers, carry weapons and have the authority to arrest people.
Applications are only accepted during open application periods. Applicants must take a written exam, physical ability test and pass a background check, driving background check and medical exam.
“We usually get 150 to 200 people to test, and we may hire 10 of them,” Martin said.
Firefighters are often second-career professionals and come from a variety of fields, he said.
Applicants must be at least 18, must have a high school diploma or equivalent credential and must possess or obtain a current National Registry or State of Iowa EMT or EMT-P license. He recommended that anyone interested in a career as a firefighter work for a volunteer fire department first.
The Council Bluffs department employs more than 100 firefighters and has about 33 trucks which are deployed from five fire stations, Martin said.
Careerockit continues through Thursday with activities at Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools and Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.
