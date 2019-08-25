The Children’s Square U.S.A. board of directors announced Friday that President and CEO Carol Wood would retire.
Children’s Square U.S.A. elected four new members to the board of directors and associate board of directors at its annual meeting held earlier this year.
They are Tamara Brunow, Courtney Carter, Lolli Haws and Tori Christie. Elected to a second three-year term were Donna Hubbell and Cynthia Hume. Other members of the Children’s Square Board of Directors are Lisa Gilmore, chair; Scott Hartman, chair-elect; Sharon White, secretary; Don Hotz, treasurer; Mitch Streit, past chair; Bob Carlson, Emma Chance, Jamie Cox, Paula Gleckler, Patti Hannan, Brenda Moran, Dave Piatkowski, Vergarie Sanford, Laura Schultz, Hilary Thien and Warren Weber.
“Our board members are key in the next phase of Children’s Square’s long history of serving children and families,” Gilmore said in a press release. “The landscape of community-based organizations like Children’s Square is rapidly changing and requires our board to position for the future. This includes planning for a leadership change in 2020 due to the planned retirement of the president and CEO, Carol Wood.”
Wood has served as president since 1993 and was interim president for a year prior to being named president and CEO.
“While there are many exciting opportunities about which I am passionate,” she said in a release. “The completion of the Better Spaces, Brighter Futures construction projects, the launching of the fund development initiative and the work with the board over the past two years in positioning for the future makes this an appropriate time in the life-cycle of the organization for this change to occur.”
Board members have been engaged in board education and visioning processes for over a year as part of its organizational readiness activities. A board appointed transition committee has further outlined a process and timeline. SilverStone Group has been retained to assist in the search, which will be launched in September. It is expected to take four to six months.
Children’s Square is a 136-year-old organization based in Council Bluffs. In addition to the main campus at North Street and Avenue E, the organization has additional locations in downtown Council Bluffs and Omaha. Services include childcare and preschool, counseling services, pediatric integrated health home services, child welfare emergency services, grades 1-12 special education, foster, adoptive and relative care, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing serious emotional disorders, and aftercare services for youth who have aged out of foster care.
For more information, go online to childrenssquare.org, call 712-322-3700 or contact Wood at cwood@childrenssquare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.