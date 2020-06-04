CARTER LAKE — Dozens of Carter Lake residents paid tribute to 2020 graduates from their city with the dedication of a row of banners honoring them Tuesday in front of Carter Lake City Hall.
The banners will remain on display for two weeks in front of the city’s “Reflections of Honor” eagle sculpture facing Locust Street. After that, they will be given to the families.
“I’m very happy the way it turned out,” said Risa Putnam, who led the committee that organized the project and raised the money to have the banners printed.
It’s been an emotional time for Putnam, whose son, 2020 Abraham Lincoln High School graduate Rylan Traugh, wasn’t expected to live long enough to graduate from high school, she said.
“My son was hit by a car at 4,” she said. “Doctors told us he would never survive — and if he did, he would never graduate. And now he’s graduating.”
Each banner features a photo of a graduate against a backdrop of school colors. The words “Congratulations 2020 Graduate” appear above the photo, and the student’s name is given below. The group includes Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert High School and home-schooled graduates, plus a couple who moved to Carter Lake from Omaha and finished high school in their former communities, Putnam said.
“We’re from all over, and we come together as one community,” she said.
Diane Terry, who home-schools her daughter, Samantha, also liked the banners. Samantha said home-schooled children are sometimes overlooked, and she was glad to be included in the display.
“I love it,” said Dawn Tarbox, a committee member whose daughter, Ellerie, was one of the St. Albert graduates in the group. “This lady (Putnam) has worked countless hours getting this done. I’m just proud to be on the committee.”
Planning for the project began in April after Council Bluffs Community Schools announced that there would be no in-person graduation ceremony, committee member Keebie Kessler said. The school district now plans to have in-person ceremonies on June 20 at Wickersham Athletic Complex.
Putnam got the idea for the banners from a Facebook post she saw from another community that did something similar to honor its graduates. She then formed a committee, which included Melissa Renshaw, Alicia Prudhome and Kayla Faye, along with those mentioned above.
The committee decided to include all seniors, regardless of school, Kessler said.
“We counted up 49 seniors, but only 44 would respond to us,” he said.
Putnam had families email photos of the graduates to AnytimeTees, where the banners were printed.
“I went door-to-door looking for our stragglers,” she said. “We had a photographer on our committee who offered to take free pictures, so we were able to get pictures that way, too.
“It’s been amazing,” Putnam said. “We’ve had lots of support — especially from the city with its contributions.”
The city provided stakes where the banners could be hung and paid for 19 of the banners, according to Putnam and Kessler. AnytimeTees donated a banner that simply said, “Congratulations 2020 Seniors.”
Kim Kazmierczak, who was principal at Carter Lake Elementary School when the 2020 graduates were in preschool through fourth grade, was glad to see them moving on to bigger and better things.
“We’re really proud of them,” she said.
Kazmierczak said she wasn’t surprised to see Carter Lake come up with a way to honor its graduates.
“Carter Lake has such pride in their community and their school,” she said.
